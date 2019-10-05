Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Sterneck Capital Management Cut Its Position; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lifted Holding in Fluor (FLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 105.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 12,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 24,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, up from 11,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.47 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,988 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 31,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces Sampling of TERALYNX™ 12.8 Tbps Data-Center Optimized Switch; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,717 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Com. Tobam has invested 1.82% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 1.50M shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc accumulated 985 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt Inc has 1.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,035 shares. Fcg Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Twin Mgmt holds 0.06% or 12,110 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning Limited stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Madison Invest Inc invested in 16,152 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 24,073 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated accumulated 3,772 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru holds 619 shares. Enterprise Svcs stated it has 1,585 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,400 shares to 218,243 shares, valued at $30.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,095 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 2,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 75,868 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 5,934 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0.01% or 281,559 shares. Waters Parkerson And Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 125,582 shares. Cap Invsts invested in 705,000 shares. Shine Advisory Ser Inc owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 100 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 1.52 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 1.92 million shares. Vigilant Cap Lc, Maine-based fund reported 36 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 123,672 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 0.38% or 198,239 shares.

