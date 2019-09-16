Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Smead Capital Management Lifted by $30.18 Million Its Position; Parthenon Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $356,425; Market Value Rose

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 192,452 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 199,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 2.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 108.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 397,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 762,437 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.00M, up from 365,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.08. About 2.43M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 144,207 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,368 were accumulated by Laurion Management Lp. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth has 2.37% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 96,510 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 25,052 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 3,383 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Colony Group Ltd Co holds 16,025 shares. Citigroup holds 0.49% or 8.03M shares. Century Companies stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stearns Financial Gp accumulated 5,014 shares. Quantitative Ltd reported 26,929 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 358,908 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Sterneck Capital Management Limited Company has 24,988 shares. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks reported 571,947 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 3,859 shares. Moreover, Td Cap Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 101 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,556 shares to 658,199 shares, valued at $91.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,344 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.