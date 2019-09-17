Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While North Star Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $307,800; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Harding Loevner LP Trimmed Stake

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 73,968 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, down from 78,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.19. About 930,637 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 30,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378.08M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $276.56. About 923,695 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.23 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 95,579 shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $115.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 52,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.59M for 35.54 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 24,119 shares to 923,339 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,478 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).