Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Jump Trading Trimmed Stake; Ing Group N V (ING) Position Maintained by Todd Asset Management Llc

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Group N V (ING) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 35,475 shares as the company's stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.79M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Group N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 2.08M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500.

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 85.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 45,009 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 7,791 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 52,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $93.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 7.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX) by 340,827 shares to 66,700 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 14,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,230 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding P.

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha" on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance" published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha" on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: "Ken Fisher Curbs Total, ING Groep Stakes – GuruFocus.com" published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 29, 2019.