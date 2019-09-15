Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Impala Asset Management Lifted Holding by $16.99 Million; Community Financial Services Group Trimmed Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $474,942 as Valuation Declined

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 133.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 223,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 391,078 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.75M, up from 167,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.57 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/05/2018 – EVANINA: BROADCOM-QUALCOMM BLOCK BY TRUMP ‘REASONABLE’ MOVE; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5PM MARCH 23

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 12,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 135,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, down from 148,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 607,577 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $110.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 51,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,456 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd has 1.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 79,297 shares. Washington-based Perkins Coie has invested 1.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 167,979 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alps invested 0.29% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 289,857 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 0.85% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Factory Mutual Ins holds 867,200 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt invested in 0.89% or 30,991 shares. Barton Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,445 shares. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Btim owns 20,335 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).