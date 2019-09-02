Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed by $319,200 Its Position; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Lowered by $18.06 Million Its Position

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $298.4. About 359,383 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 69,772 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 75,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 30/05/2018 – China vows to protect its interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap Corp stated it has 1.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ent Fincl Svcs, Missouri-based fund reported 1,442 shares. North Carolina-based Triangle Secs Wealth has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Apriem Advisors holds 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,427 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc holds 0.07% or 1.24M shares. Washington Tru Company holds 0.03% or 7,190 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.00 million shares. Legal And General Group Inc Inc Public Limited owns 7.53 million shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested in 21,788 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 4.36M shares. Madison Investment owns 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 145,552 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 101,120 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 910 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 1.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

