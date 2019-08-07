Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While American Money Management Decreased Position by $1.84 Million; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding by $1.56 Million as Valuation Rose

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 32,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 61,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 6.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 254,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 3.30 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Schroder Inv Gp owns 0.08% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 3.73 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Captrust Financial Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 594 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 55,538 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 538 shares. Loomis Sayles Com LP has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc reported 0.08% stake. North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Fmr holds 0.04% or 26.57M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 30.90M shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.01% stake. Washington-based Parametric Assoc Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Shelton Mngmt reported 0.09% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Reports First Quarter Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Releases 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Named One of Top 50 Companies for Female Executives – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Announces Leadership Appointments to Advance Strategic Objectives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,300 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf by 48,517 shares to 52,219 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital has 0.75% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 87,206 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company reported 4.22 million shares stake. Aull Monroe Management Corporation reported 6,345 shares stake. Moreover, Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 565,417 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 135,180 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Bruni J V & Co Co holds 3.97% or 383,701 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 662,110 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 39,485 shares. Natixis reported 627,997 shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 14,928 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York stated it has 3.46% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). North Amer Corporation reported 1.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Burke Herbert Fincl Bank holds 12,366 shares.