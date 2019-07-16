Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rose While Estabrook Capital Management Boosted Stake by $71.29 Million; Cls Investments Trimmed Its Realty Income (O) Holding by $373,030 as Stock Value Declined

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.05M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 5.68 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 89.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 5,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 573 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 5,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 949,801 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 17,908 shares to 19,397 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davis Fundamental Etf Tr by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.60 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 25 shares to 30,059 shares, valued at $2.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,847 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

