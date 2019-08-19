Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined While Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Raised Holding by $326,268; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Cognios Capital Decreased by $1.09 Million Its Stake

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 5,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 246,463 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06M, up from 240,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 10.40 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 11,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.98 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Management Lc holds 4.31% or 58,800 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kdi Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connecticut-based Night Owl Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 185,734 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Accuvest Advsrs reported 4,075 shares stake. 2.18M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Ls Investment Limited has 0.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm owns 1,262 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj stated it has 4,250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parus (Uk) Ltd owns 12,075 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 31,173 shares. Dupont reported 60,788 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company invested in 1.77% or 428,131 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares to 2,375 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 29,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:RL).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares to 122,371 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,922 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,179 are held by Cetera Advsr Limited Liability. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Park Circle Commerce invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bell Bank holds 37,841 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com reported 8,207 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd Liability has 6,147 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 228,990 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Frontier Invest Management Company reported 4,960 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And Inc has 14,070 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Invs has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.79 million shares. Delta Capital Management Limited Com reported 40,135 shares. St Germain D J holds 1.61% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 259,107 shares.