Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined While Amg National Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Stake by $758,100; Pfizer (PFE) Position Has Raised by Rockland Trust Co

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 21,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 190,820 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, up from 169,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 12.48 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 66,957 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 80,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.41M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 44,748 shares to 150,506 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 59,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,436 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 6,427 shares to 72,830 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander S A (NYSE:SAN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.