Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined While Arcadia Investment Management Cut Holding by $989,900; Zwj Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $530,424

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 158,803 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.12 million, up from 154,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 13,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183,000, down from 15,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom tussles with US government over Qualcomm bid; 05/03/2018 – US Treasury delays Qualcomm vote; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S SENSETIME SAYS QUALCOMM VENTURES ALSO AMONG STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,479 shares to 71,699 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,648 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Group invested in 0.05% or 31,285 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 67,215 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va reported 42,516 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv has invested 0.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hm Cap Management Llc owns 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,054 shares. Addenda holds 0.35% or 34,249 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,657 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 2.66 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Capital Ww Invsts, a California-based fund reported 15.92 million shares. Moreover, Motco has 1.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New York-based Community Bank Na has invested 2.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 82,245 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com owns 20,637 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Company Ltd invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stone Run Limited Company owns 2,750 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,248 shares to 2,533 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana Tru And Invest Mgmt Communication reported 7,298 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Texas-based Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has invested 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macroview Management Lc holds 0.01% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors reported 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 52,252 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,504 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.17 million shares. Citadel owns 2.91M shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Com owns 10,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd holds 238,657 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company reported 261 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership has 3,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,294 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 286,729 shares.