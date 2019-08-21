Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined While Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed Holding; Falcon Point Capital Lowered Position in Fireeye (FEYE) as Stock Value Declined

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.82 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC -CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (FEYE) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 22,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 414,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, down from 437,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 1.65M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co accumulated 22,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peddock Advisors Limited Com holds 0% or 230 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.25M shares. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 36,821 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 72 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. General American holds 0.49% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 293,794 shares. Masters Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 25,675 shares. Paloma Partners Management Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 27,717 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Management Limited Co. Wolverine Asset Limited Co reported 20,020 shares. 32,500 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Co.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 29,877 shares to 49,689 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 18,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

