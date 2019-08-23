Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Upped by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc; Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Position by $114.61 Million; Share Price Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 9.97 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 131,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 billion, down from 136,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 181,152 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 700 shares to 63,468 shares, valued at $822.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,629 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

