Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Raised by American Money Management Llc; Td Asset Management Raised Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $6.69 Million; Share Value Rose

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 37,480 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECEIVED A LETTER FROM TRESURY DEPT MARCH 11; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 24,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 338,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.97 million, up from 314,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.89M shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.