Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Maintained by Hourglass Capital Llc; Page Arthur B Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 127,875 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 122,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 11.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06M shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 24,063 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 2.21 million shares. Altavista Wealth Inc reported 8,595 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.11% or 6,854 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corp reported 99,215 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Acadian Asset Limited holds 0% or 12,596 shares in its portfolio. Grimes And stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Canandaigua Savings Bank And holds 33,094 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 8.49% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Regent Investment Mngmt Lc holds 4,492 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,290 shares to 41,927 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,923 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple Is Considering a $1 Billion Deal for Intel’s Modem Chip Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.