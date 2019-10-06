Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Position in Citigroup (C) as Shares Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.94 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 420.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 22,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advsr invested 0.73% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh reported 4,512 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 200,587 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group holds 0.01% or 791 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested 0.8% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Zeke Limited Company holds 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 98,390 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 38,600 shares. Pointstate Ltd Partnership owns 36,500 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 20,742 shares. Horrell Cap holds 750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Management Lc reported 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Trust Na reported 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Philadelphia Tru invested 0.84% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 12,430 shares to 99,189 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 112,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,423 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Overbrook Mngmt invested in 521,625 shares or 7.54% of the stock. Regent Inv Limited Com accumulated 47,085 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Citizens Northern holds 1.09% or 28,031 shares. Argent Tru Com invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Century holds 0% or 70,464 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 26.35M shares. Front Barnett Assocs owns 135,189 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Ltd has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qv Invsts has invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 5,267 are owned by Northeast Consultants Inc. Eqis Capital invested in 0.36% or 61,447 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 983 shares. Quaker Invests Ltd Company has 7.91% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp reported 936,493 shares.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 255,100 shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $41.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (NYSE:TKC) by 721,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cia De Minas Buena. (NYSE:BVN).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.