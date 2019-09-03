Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Has Upped by Mai Wealth Advisors; Peak Asset Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $499,473

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 109,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 113,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 8.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 20,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 261,490 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 240,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 3.18M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 09/03/2018 – Republican lawmakers backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gs Russell 2000 Idx Due 5/20 by 400,000 shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (NYSE:SHW) by 13,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 986,926 shares. Wade G W & has 131,487 shares. 20,371 were reported by Hl Ltd Liability Corp. Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hightower accumulated 441,234 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fragasso Grp Inc reported 51,216 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 0.18% or 6,168 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Ny reported 355,428 shares. 8,486 were reported by Garde Cap. World Invsts, a California-based fund reported 18.01M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 370,202 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp invested in 0% or 124,695 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.