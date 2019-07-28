Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Rose While Private Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.40 Million; As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Shares Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 24,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,069 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.62M, down from 631,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Ex-Chairman to Leave Amid Plans to Buy Company; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 46.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,993 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 16,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 117,822 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $228.44M for 13.42 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.

