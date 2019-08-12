Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 7,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 57,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 49,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 2.11M shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.42 million activity. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. 1,706 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,370 are held by Tctc Ltd Llc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 19,959 are held by Inverness Counsel Ltd Co. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 9,575 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 10,839 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 134,403 shares. Dana Invest Advsr stated it has 3,175 shares. Generation Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.53% or 3.02M shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.97% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 20,295 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,188 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 3,809 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Co holds 5,417 shares. Highlander holds 0.58% or 5,900 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 13,503 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 29,391 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,252 shares to 8,002 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 10,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,439 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,375 shares to 155,268 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).