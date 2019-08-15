Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Raised Position; Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide (WWW) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 23,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 54,599 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 77,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 384,948 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA TO RATING ‘B’; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE RAISES YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – OPTIMIZERX HOLDER WOLVERINE URGES COMPANY TO PURSUE SALE; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 23,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 35,443 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 12,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 3.95M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 380,699 shares to 745,996 shares, valued at $95.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 19,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 783,916 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated has 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.02M shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 79,766 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,762 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Johnson Counsel invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Blume Capital Management stated it has 31,565 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 7,444 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.32% or 682,269 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Philadelphia Trust Com stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 850 shares. Capital Fund Management reported 282,734 shares stake. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Company holds 33,094 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag owns 510,000 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 121,474 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Qualcomm Stock Could Rebound to $80 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Falters on a Weak Sales Forecast – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $75,528 activity. On Friday, May 31 BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought $279,200 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) or 10,000 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 14,634 shares to 32,077 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 16,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.92 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 29,393 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel holds 0.01% or 777,860 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Moreover, Regions Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 7,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 141,185 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 31,411 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 34,200 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 37,679 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 62,142 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 213,391 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 98,391 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 14,143 shares.