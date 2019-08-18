Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined While Telos Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake as Share Value Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 95,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 10.40 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID TO ABANDON QUALCOMM BID ON GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc reported 0.65% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 50 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 21,527 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Management Limited owns 19,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). America First Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Orrstown Financial Svcs reported 3,943 shares. Gladius Mngmt LP stated it has 2,489 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.03% or 495 shares in its portfolio. Corda Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 74,759 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cibc Ww Markets Corp invested in 200,959 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Vestor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 36,371 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept has invested 3.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 685,378 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).