Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined While Jolley Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Incline Global Management Boosted Its Holding by $20.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 367.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 83,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 106,102 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.89 million, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Reveals the World’s First Dedicated XR Platform; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.76% or 18,890 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.46M shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 52,556 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 3,022 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 0.03% or 2,098 shares in its portfolio. 1,220 are owned by Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp. Alberta Mngmt Corporation holds 155,800 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Incorporated Llp reported 246,780 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Com reported 1.27 million shares stake. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services owns 13,526 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.98% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 59,419 shares. Amp Invsts holds 492,879 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 8,423 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,027 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Co holds 54,035 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 160 shares to 13,826 shares, valued at $26.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 17,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,917 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

