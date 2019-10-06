Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined While Farmers & Merchants Investments Decreased Its Position by $1.16 Million; As Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Boosted Its Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 15,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 39,864 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, down from 55,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 6,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,008 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 29,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Mondelez Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,427 shares to 34,676 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 4,019 shares to 108,485 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

