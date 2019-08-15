Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder West Oak Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $593,370; As Dominion Resources (D) Share Price Declined, Mason Street Advisors Raised by $1.63 Million Its Holding

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 5.95 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 11/03/2018 – William Pesek: Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 114,033 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 92,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 7.02 million shares traded or 71.31% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd owns 0.27% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,324 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp holds 3,762 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 6,907 shares stake. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 3,211 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Westwood Group Incorporated Inc reported 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amer Research And Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 348 shares. Adirondack Tru Co reported 3,628 shares. Crow Point Prtn stated it has 3.49% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,151 shares. First National Tru owns 47,823 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate owns 186,406 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Schaller Inv Inc invested in 5,609 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 3,818 shares. New Jersey-based Reaves W H And Company has invested 3.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,830 shares to 335,476 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,565 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

