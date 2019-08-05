Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder West Oak Capital Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $16.34 Million

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.96. About 3.87 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s director election offers double rebuke; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO BE CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF COST REDUCTIONS

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 123,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 13,929 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 137,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $150.7. About 221,334 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 4,412 shares to 50,432 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 741,914 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 1,618 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 450,079 shares. Everence owns 3,035 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.78% or 21,673 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Stifel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 62,012 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.06% or 228,038 shares. 27,564 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.08% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 208,743 shares. Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bb&T Corp invested in 80,811 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Akre Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.54 million shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.