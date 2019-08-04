Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder West Oak Capital Decreased Its Holding; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 233,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55 million, down from 273,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38M shares traded or 20.79% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. ConocoPhillips – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 38,579 shares to 228,632 shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 28,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.01% stake. Sei Investments holds 512,204 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sns Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,223 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,577 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.42% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cap, a California-based fund reported 44.71M shares. Alps stated it has 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.79% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 13,905 shares. 5,127 are held by Diligent Lc. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 1.00M shares. Marathon Mngmt owns 4,358 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.64% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested in 7,755 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.41 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Falters on a Weak Sales Forecast – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QUALCOMM Incorporated 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,202.53. – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm Stock Could Rebound to $80 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,561 are held by Logan Capital Mgmt. Eqis Cap Management reported 55,867 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd holds 383,583 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.27% or 91,562 shares. Smithbridge Asset De has 17,709 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles invested 0.69% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Raymond James & Associate has 2.23M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 17,287 shares. Staley Advisers Incorporated holds 3.8% or 901,633 shares in its portfolio. American Money Limited Liability reported 0.91% stake. Benedict Finance Advsr invested in 1.35% or 54,579 shares. Horrell Management accumulated 0.02% or 750 shares. Indiana And Investment Mngmt holds 0.28% or 9,320 shares. 44,162 were reported by Narwhal Capital. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).