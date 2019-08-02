Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder West Oak Capital Decreased Holding by $593,370; Hugh Johnson Advisors Increased Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Share Price Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 29.73M shares traded or 92.76% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threatens Former Ally Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 10.69 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Mgmt has 2,754 shares. Fil holds 0.57% or 3.49M shares. Madison Inv has invested 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mathes stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.45% or 613,796 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 25,619 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montag And Caldwell Lc invested in 0.03% or 5,025 shares. Stellar Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,725 shares. Aldebaran reported 36,035 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc accumulated 86,725 shares. Texas-based Beacon Group has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bankshares Of Stockton reported 4,087 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has invested 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 18,061 shares to 48,067 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,454 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock F (VXUS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Management has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cap City Trust Fl, Florida-based fund reported 4,998 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 215,063 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Daiwa has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 66,997 were accumulated by Blb&B Advsr Lc. Bruni J V & invested in 3.97% or 383,701 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 55,182 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc. Botty Invsts Lc owns 10,215 shares. 649,564 are owned by Asset One Ltd. The New York-based Qci Asset Inc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sprucegrove Mngmt reported 316,000 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Stewart & Patten Com Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 17,300 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Investment Management Inc reported 5.29 million shares.

