Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $402,800; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Raised Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holding by $3.60 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.33 million market cap company. It closed at $4.25 lastly. It is down 53.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $928,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 4.56M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platfo; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 12,250 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,300 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership invested in 183,245 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP accumulated 135,403 shares. South Dakota Council reported 372,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Moreover, Mcmillion Inc has 0.03% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Vanguard invested in 0% or 15.38M shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 18,148 shares. Blume Cap Incorporated reported 5,600 shares stake. Adirondack Tru holds 0% or 645 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 29,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 737,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has 305,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 31,232 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 319,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.42 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

