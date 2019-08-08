Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Cut Holding by $572,263

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 18,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.18. About 1.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 36,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 228,990 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 265,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $71.19. About 3.05 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,758 shares to 94,959 shares, valued at $18.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,631 shares to 16,049 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.