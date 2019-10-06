Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Decreased Position; As Avx New (AVX) Shares Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Increased Position by $383,040

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Responds to Broadcom Statement; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 23,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 292,202 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85 million, up from 268,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 182,749 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.