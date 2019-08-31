Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $427,500; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Webster Bank Has Raised by $471,579 Its Position

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares to 26,909 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Limited Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Staley Advisers Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bessemer Group reported 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). City Hldgs stated it has 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mufg Americas reported 230,592 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Ltd holds 3.72 million shares. The Texas-based Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atwood And Palmer holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,276 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Co has 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,686 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 2,675 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.47% or 49,027 shares. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership has 1.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

