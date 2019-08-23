Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Springowl Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $427,500 as Share Value Declined; Beddow Capital Management Raised Its Bristol (BMY) Position by $1.08 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 11.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 10.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate accumulated 0.07% or 52,450 shares. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 439,546 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tdam Usa owns 20,149 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc reported 948,100 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 38,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 4,729 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bollard Grp Llc invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 0.29% or 289,067 shares. Meyer Handelman Co holds 0.68% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 240,400 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,185 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.48% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.18% or 8,229 shares. Cap Rech Invsts has 30.31 million shares. American Money Management Lc accumulated 28,790 shares or 0.91% of the stock.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 22,075 shares to 74,962 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG) by 28,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 86,200 shares. Argyle Cap Inc reported 80,358 shares. Coho Prtn Limited has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tortoise Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ajo LP reported 2.68 million shares. First Advsr LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.88% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.20 million shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested in 0.07% or 160,163 shares. Eastern Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rampart Investment Management Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust Com accumulated 0.05% or 8,871 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 3,681 shares. Howard Capital Management reported 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).