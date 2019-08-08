Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Springowl Associates Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; Donald Smith & Company Increased Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Position

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 2.43 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM: QUALCOMM FAILED TO DISCLOSE UNILATERAL REQUEST; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 3.33 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE; 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – AGM IS A MULTI-DEPOSIT COMPLEX, WITH TWO MAIN DEPOSITS, NKRAN AND ESAASE, AND NINE KNOWN SATELLITE DEPOSITS; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS GHANA STARTS SWITCH TO CONTRACT MINING AT TARKWA; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 30/05/2018 – Gold Fields to set aside acquisitions, sees industry costs rising-CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Cap Mngmt has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Archford Strategies Limited Com reported 910 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 13,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset reported 20,722 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.79M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 611,815 shares. Stearns Fincl Serv Grp Inc reported 6,874 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc owns 7,444 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 178,733 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Twin holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,050 shares. 565,417 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,833 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 18,411 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 48,625 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

