Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position; Ternium Sa (TX) Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 38,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.93 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 161,913 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 27,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,222 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 116,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $106.00 million for 8.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.