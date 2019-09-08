Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Decreased Its Position; Marlowe Partners LP Decreased Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $2.60 Million as Stock Price Rose

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 8,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,684 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 25,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG IS IN TALKS WITH CONTRACT CHIPMAKERS TO DIVERSIFY LOGIC CHIP PRODUCTION – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 30/05/2018 – China vows to protect its interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.05 million for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

