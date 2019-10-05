Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake by $551,000; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Trimmed Position by $7.41 Million

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 119,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.17 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 2.39M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Management Mi reported 2,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 261 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 68,938 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited holds 6,202 shares. Garde Capital owns 8,470 shares. Sandler Cap Management reported 64,232 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has 0.37% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 594,500 shares. Capital Sarl reported 0.36% stake. Moreover, First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has 0.62% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Asset Mgmt reported 9,776 shares stake. Northeast Management accumulated 0.02% or 4,027 shares. Highland Mgmt LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eqis Mgmt accumulated 24,073 shares. Charter stated it has 3,375 shares. Moreover, First Amer Comml Bank has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 839,507 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $174.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 71,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

