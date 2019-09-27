Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Decreased Holding; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cibc World Markets Lowered by $203.41 Million Its Position

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 126,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.49M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 3.80M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 78.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 452,939 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.36 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 7.62 million shares traded or 38.31% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.16 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 12,758 shares to 620,351 shares, valued at $34.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 27,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.89 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

