Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Position; Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Has Boosted American Assets Tr (AAT) Holding

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,895 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 27,255 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 33,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 2.18M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 136,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 830,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.11 million, up from 693,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 819,876 shares traded or 64.25% up from the average. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 440,510 shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $587.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 210,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,115 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Issuance of $150 Million of 3.91% Senior Guaranteed Notes, Series G, Due July 30, 2030 – GlobeNewswire" on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Read This Before Considering American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "The Landmark @ One Market Achieves First BREEAM USA Certification in San Francisco – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX) by 39,937 shares to 293,427 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX).