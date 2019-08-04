Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Has Upped Holding by $706,800; Rmb Capital Management Maintains Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 416,900 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.78M, up from 404,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 15,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 103,294 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 87,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42 million shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,860 shares to 644,900 shares, valued at $34.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,287 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GE,BLK,GLOB,ASML,QCOM – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can the Rally of Micron Stock Last? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : ERIC, FRAN, BAC, AMD, BP, QCOM, PRTY, TVIX, TSLA, GOLD, FMS, ACB – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Invest Management Com accumulated 0.01% or 13,065 shares. Verity & Verity holds 0.6% or 46,091 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cadence Management Limited Liability Company reported 48,477 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Management Lc has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California-based Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc has invested 1.83% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 13,202 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 24.63M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers holds 3.8% or 901,633 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & owns 40,559 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Cap Ca accumulated 11,428 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,776 shares. Cap Research Global accumulated 30.31 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Mai Capital reported 261,490 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 9,134 shares to 9,061 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 23,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,962 shares, and cut its stake in Sb One Bancorp.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16 – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Conagra Brands, Amgen, Emerson Electric, Polaris Industries, and Hologic â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2019 Stockholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oliver Wyman and Corridor Platforms Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Industry-Leading Credit and Fraud Risk Management Solutions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.