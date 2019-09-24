Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Position Has Raised by Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.06. About 7.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 837,772 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 98,325 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Com holds 0.38% or 46,500 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 51,514 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust holds 0% or 33 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 156 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd holds 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 536 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp owns 0.11% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 340,914 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.04% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 11,532 shares. Alberta Investment Management Corporation accumulated 36,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 8,415 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 33,547 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,542 shares. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated accumulated 0.56% or 48,810 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,722 shares. Hills Fincl Bank And Com has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 5,360 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications. Next Grp Incorporated Inc reported 6,884 shares stake. Rowland & Company Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 83,044 shares. Arrow Finance owns 14,941 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Ashfield Prns Ltd Company holds 5,909 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 412,459 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,876 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc holds 143,863 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 485,893 shares stake. Matrix Asset holds 3.75% or 278,367 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Incorporated holds 0.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 21,839 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15 million and $242.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

