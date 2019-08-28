Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Dock Street Asset Management Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position by $846,705

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 40,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 380,138 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, down from 420,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 3.60 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 70,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53M, down from 73,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $277.35. About 1.32M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 383,701 were reported by Bruni J V And. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 192,164 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd has invested 0.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Utd Services Automobile Association owns 1.90M shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,219 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 3.22 million are held by Stifel Fincl Corp. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 728,943 shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 2,899 shares. Griffin Asset has 91,299 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Incorporated holds 2,351 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.76% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 37,027 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.68% or 318,298 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,926 shares. 56,776 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9,777 shares to 16,921 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 7,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, TSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.