Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holder Private Advisor Group Has Increased Position by $416,020

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 5,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 27,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 2.21 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O RE-ELECTS 10 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 18,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 89,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 70,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 532,858 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $220.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 23,771 shares to 103,894 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 10,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources (NYSE:RRC).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.71 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.9% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,635 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 829,103 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.12% or 68,938 shares. 11,490 were reported by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Gsa Partners Llp invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Naples, a Florida-based fund reported 4,590 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 19,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greenleaf reported 25,006 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 197,000 were reported by Alberta Management. Rodgers Brothers reported 5,843 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 53,995 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc owns 5,344 shares. New England Invest & Retirement Gru holds 40,010 shares.

