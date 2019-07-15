Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Holding; As Metlife (MET) Share Price Rose, Blume Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $577,374

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 94,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,678 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83M, down from 406,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.76M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

