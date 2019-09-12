Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder National Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $735,604; Omnicom Group (OMC) Position Has Boosted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 9,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,441 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $871,000, down from 21,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 6.45 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Trump Signs Order Banning Broadcom from Buying Qualcomm: Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 1.93M shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 627 were accumulated by Oakworth Incorporated. Architects has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 800 shares. Asset Management Group Inc has invested 0.38% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Acadian Asset Ltd Co accumulated 335,311 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 72,777 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 133,808 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na owns 18,907 shares. 40,585 are held by Metropolitan Life Ny. Van Strum Towne reported 42,344 shares. Scotia Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,443 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jones Fin Lllp has 5,748 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,372 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 40,557 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 15,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stock Is Becoming More Attractive – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Capital Management holds 650 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Communications (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.87% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 7,238 shares stake. Wheatland Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,410 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.49% or 58,064 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora owns 0.94% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 34,743 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parsec Mgmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ipswich Management stated it has 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,020 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited holds 391 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 270,738 shares. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 106,891 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 8,429 shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested 0.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).