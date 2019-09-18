Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Trimmed Stake; Cibc Asset Management Has Lifted Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $562,120 as Market Value Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 3,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 36,353 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, up from 33,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $215.1. About 349,088 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Corp (QCOM) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 96,510 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, down from 126,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 2.73 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 23,580 shares to 296,330 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,663 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant LP owns 61,776 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 7,902 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv accumulated 4,375 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Macroview Inv Management Lc reported 38 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.3% or 91.76 million shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel accumulated 2.69% or 41,000 shares. Check Management Ca holds 7,730 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc reported 19,003 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 2,871 shares. North Carolina-based Stearns Financial Grp has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company owns 637 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Personal Cap Advsrs Corp reported 13,543 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.4% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3.39 million shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Co holds 3.67% or 662,966 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57 million for 35.42 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Qualcomm, But Sees Uncertainty With China, CFO Search – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.