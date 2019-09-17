Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Trimmed Position as Stock Declined; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Valuation Declined, New South Capital Management Boosted Position

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Corp (QCOM) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 96,510 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34 million, down from 126,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 3.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 556,196 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.43 million, up from 552,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.09. About 493,558 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.65M for 35.74 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Lp stated it has 1.57 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And holds 0.5% or 354,563 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 52,252 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 336,708 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invests Communication Ltd. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 3,383 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 194,749 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Burke Herbert Retail Bank, Virginia-based fund reported 12,237 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested in 61,776 shares. 197,438 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Gotham Asset Lc holds 89,659 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 428,501 shares or 0.11% of the stock. California-based Golub Grp Lc has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eqis Management Inc invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Goelzer Invest Management invested 0.5% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 11,966 were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc owns 21,946 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fulton Bank Na owns 5,251 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company owns 1,560 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 801,541 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 510,458 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 163,813 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.11% or 1.46M shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc accumulated 40,455 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.13% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 330,284 shares. Bluestein R H And Com owns 2,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weitz Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.62% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).