Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Boosted Position by $15.44 Million; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Price Declined While Polaris Wealth Advisers Boosted Position

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 187.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 12,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,578 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 608,561 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 270,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 717,198 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.90 million, up from 446,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 14/03/2018 – Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd is planning to scrap its bid for Qualcomm Inc, after U.S; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Tender Offer Now Scheduled to Expire April 13

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 71,800 shares to 300,520 shares, valued at $28.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 19,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,530 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential P (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Limited has invested 0.45% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Quantum Management accumulated 16,217 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 11,345 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 7,741 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.02% or 47,180 shares. 175,000 are held by Summit Securities Group Limited Liability Co. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.02M shares. Dumont Blake Inv Limited Company accumulated 7,984 shares. The Illinois-based One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rothschild Inv Corp Il stated it has 0.49% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barton Inv Mngmt invested in 0.91% or 95,995 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 16,684 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 0.69% or 7,795 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 4.36M shares.

