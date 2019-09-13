Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Upped Stake; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) as Shares Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 15,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 396,817 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, up from 381,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.62 million shares traded or 41.86% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 55,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 271,736 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.67M, up from 216,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 4.21 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security invested in 34,671 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank reported 4,386 shares stake. Asset Management One Ltd owns 685,623 shares. Profund Advsr Limited invested in 0.52% or 143,225 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 3.36M shares. Fiera Cap reported 12,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Capital Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 101 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 35,944 shares. 1.20 million were reported by Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership. Wms Limited Liability Co reported 6,861 shares stake. 16,576 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. Mathes Commerce Incorporated stated it has 3,000 shares. The New York-based Art Limited Company has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bangor Bancshares has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aimz Invest Lc reported 3.13% stake.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 3,817 shares to 28,691 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,780 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

