Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Holding by $403,256; Federated Investors Holding in Flir Sys (FLIR) Has Trimmed by $302,842

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 76.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1,782 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96,000, down from 7,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 733,872 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 5,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 35,279 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, down from 40,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – WILL ALSO FOCUS R&D SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, TSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 13,044 shares to 156,412 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Dividend (SCHD) by 15,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

