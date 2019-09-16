Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $402,600 as Share Price Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.02. About 1.70M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 59.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275,000, down from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $356.9. About 88,176 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.46 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,921 are held by Fulton State Bank Na. Amg Trust National Bank holds 0.23% or 50,724 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum Towne Inc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability holds 28,153 shares. Butensky Cohen Financial Security Inc has 1.76% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 34,671 shares. Numerixs Tech invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.39% or 1.09 million shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 0.16% or 23,104 shares. National Pension owns 0.41% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.59 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Iconiq Capital Ltd Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.42% or 61,776 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 16,448 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 8,049 shares stake.

